SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 4.3% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in SYSCO by 15.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.58. 65,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,782. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

