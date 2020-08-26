TaaS (TAAS) Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00008450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $526.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $645.20 or 0.05653914 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

