Taubman Centers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,714 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,222% compared to the typical volume of 508 put options.

TCO opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of -0.08. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 205.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 296,159 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,552,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

