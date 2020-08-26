Tc Pipelines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,377 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,312% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 call options.

NYSE TRP opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.72%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

