TD Securities Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to $14.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SUUIF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

