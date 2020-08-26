Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 115,278 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,278 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 314,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,638. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

