Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 37,193 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,193 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of LKQ worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LKQ by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,131,000 after acquiring an additional 807,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.