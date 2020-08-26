Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,808 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in MarketAxess by 217.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $493.53. 1,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

