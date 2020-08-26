Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 86,074 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,935 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,074 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $17,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 526,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 91,966 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 266,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. 370,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,529. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

