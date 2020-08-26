Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,810 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.23% of HD Supply worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HD Supply by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in HD Supply by 28.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 734,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of HDS stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

