Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 54,172 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 54,172 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $94,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $16,471,375 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,727. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

