Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,610 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Align Technology worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,635,000 after acquiring an additional 212,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Align Technology by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 974,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,609,000 after acquiring an additional 68,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.50. 6,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $326.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.37, for a total value of $3,043,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,253,769.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $19,717,249. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

