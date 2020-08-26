Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 230,693 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 230,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. William Blair started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. 13,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,819. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

