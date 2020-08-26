Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,288 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.03. 106,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,358,002. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.