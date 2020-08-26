Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241,008 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.21% of OGE Energy worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in OGE Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 811,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

