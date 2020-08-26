Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.23.

NYSE:PANW traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

