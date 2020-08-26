Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.29% of Devon Energy worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. 76,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706,806. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.