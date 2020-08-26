Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,025 shares of company stock worth $8,373,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.96. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $149.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

