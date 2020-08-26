Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.89 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 133.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

LBRDK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,368. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

