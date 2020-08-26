Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.12 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,080 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $15,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 69,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

