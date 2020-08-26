Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,773 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Leidos worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,052,000 after buying an additional 203,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,089,000 after acquiring an additional 102,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,219,000 after acquiring an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after acquiring an additional 470,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,609. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

