Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $15.62 Million Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

ELS stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,585. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

