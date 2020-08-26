Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.03 Million Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Ameren worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ameren by 274.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 84.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,592. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.21.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. Ameren’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.