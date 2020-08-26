Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.56 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $268,507,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 74.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after purchasing an additional 640,984 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 92.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,177,000 after buying an additional 257,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total transaction of $3,438,957.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $2,105,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,635 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,859. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $296.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

