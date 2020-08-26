Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $16.75 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,225. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.