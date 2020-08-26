Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $17.35 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 58,861 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nike were worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.58. 70,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $112.28. The company has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,856 shares of company stock valued at $25,425,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

