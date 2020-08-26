Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $52,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.07.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $1,955,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $15.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,564. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $202.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

