Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 358.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.70. 15,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

