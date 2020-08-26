Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,952 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Qorvo worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 275.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,889. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

