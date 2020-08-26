Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Crowdstrike as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 41,763 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $156,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,058,412 shares of company stock worth $935,104,840. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.05. 120,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

