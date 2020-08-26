Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 111,839 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 105.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.52. 79,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

