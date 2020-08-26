Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 26,737 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,026 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,073. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

