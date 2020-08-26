Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 172.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,672 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151,261 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709,360 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $126,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.93. 54,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.