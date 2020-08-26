Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 12,714.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309,930 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,671,022. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

