Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cigna were worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 43.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 316,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $172.76. 26,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,407 shares of company stock valued at $49,672,819. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.