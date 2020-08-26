Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,452 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,692 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after buying an additional 1,368,666 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,516,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,623,000 after buying an additional 1,240,008 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 195.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,701,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,934,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,086,000 after acquiring an additional 847,919 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 44,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,003. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

