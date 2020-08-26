Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3,301.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,469 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chubb were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 55.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 921,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,510,000 after buying an additional 804,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $124.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,887. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

