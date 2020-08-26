Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,277 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $450,023,000 after buying an additional 123,587 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 818,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,918,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,683,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total transaction of $811,585.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.80.

TDY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.46. 1,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,527. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

