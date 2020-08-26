Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,584 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. 20,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

