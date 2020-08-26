Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,702 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,350,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 510,509 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $423.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,594. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $432.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

