Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 360,637 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360,637 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,226. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

