Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 67,638 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.24% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after buying an additional 387,575 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,554,000 after purchasing an additional 363,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,652 shares during the period. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.07. 2,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

