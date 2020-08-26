Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 67,814 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 67,814 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.03.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.73. 25,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $380.59.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

