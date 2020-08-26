Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 704,651 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,651 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $4,101,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 92,609 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 575,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,081. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

