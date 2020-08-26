Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

NYSE KMB remained flat at $$156.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,137. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.96. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

