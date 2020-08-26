Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TSVNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Team17 Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

