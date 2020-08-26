Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.13

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and traded as high as $19.20. Teck Resources shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 3,386 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources Company Profile (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.