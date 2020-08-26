Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $11.97. Teekay Lng Partners shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 211,100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a market cap of $891.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 55.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 46.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

