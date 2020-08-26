Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Facebook by 7.2% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 521,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 13.7% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB traded up $20.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.84. 2,630,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,984,452. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

