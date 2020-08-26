Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $252,623,000 after purchasing an additional 407,323 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 254,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $434,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 535,012 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,798,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 267,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217,362. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.